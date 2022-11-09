Rovco partners with HOM for wind work offshore Japan

November 9, 2022, by Adnan Memija

UK-based Rovco and Horizon Ocean Management (HOM) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for through-life subsea asset integrity and balance of plant survey solutions for the Japanese offshore wind market.

The agreement will see both parties work together to analyse the Japanese offshore wind market and develop a better understanding of the demand in the country.

The partners will also create asset integrity programmes of work to support the maintenance of critical infrastructure.

Through this collaboration, the firms will be able to offer through-life subsea asset integrity, 3D difference modelling assessments, and critical subsea component data analysis for predictive and preventative maintenance to offshore wind projects across Japan, in the operational phase.

The partnership will also assist in the creation of early operation and planning regimes for clients, Rovco and HOM said.

According to the joint press release, the companies have launched a joint proposal to clients for a number of future operations and maintenance projects.

The Japanese government aims to deploy 10 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030 and 30-45 GW by 2040, including floating wind, as part of its target to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

HOM was formed in 2021 by Japanese conglomerate Mitsui and Japan’s wind turbine maintenance company Hokutaku. Yesterday, the company signed a collaboration agreement with UK-based Briggs Marine to establish an offshore wind operations and maintenance (O&M) consultancy and service provision offering in Japan.

When it comes to Rovco, the firm was founded in 2016 and is a global provider of subsea robotic and hydrographic survey solutions to the offshore wind and oil field decommissioning sectors.

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: