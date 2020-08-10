Rovco to probe Erebus floating wind site

August 10, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

UK firm Rovco has scored a contract with Blue Gem Wind, a joint venture between Total and Simply Blue Energy.

Specifically, Rovco will carry out survey work on Erebus, a planned 96MW offshore floating wind farm in the Celtic Sea.

The work will kick off this month, the press statement said.

The survey will consist of a detailed geophysical and environmental site investigation.

The aim is to assess the seabed and sub-surface conditions at the wind farm and along the potential cable routes.

Hugh Kelly, Erebus project managing director, said that the project aims to involve local supply chain as much as possible.

“It is also positive to see low carbon value creation is continuing during the difficulties of COVID19,” Kelly noted.

Brian Allen, CEO, Rovco, stated:

“We are very excited to be working on the consenting survey and to help Blue Gem Wind inform the design of this floating offshore wind farm.

“We are aware of the exponential growth to be seen in the sector, and look to provide a top-end service, and be a key asset of the local supply chain for future site investigation survey projects across the UK from our Bristol and Edinburgh locations.”

Rovco recently purchased a Saab Seaeye Leopard remotely operated vehicle, expanding its subsea capability and capacity.

It also chartered a DP2 vessel Glomar Wave to undertake ROV campaigns at operational offshore wind farms in the UK and Germany.