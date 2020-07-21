Rovco to use Glomar Wave for offshore wind ROV campaigns

Rovco has chartered Glomar Offshore’s DP2 vessel Glomar Wave to undertake ROV campaigns at operational offshore wind farms in the UK and Germany.

The campaigns include multiple projects to be completed until mid-September.

The vessel, from which the Rovco team will carry out multiple inception, maintenance and repair (IMR) tasks, will carry the Seaeye Leopard work-class remotely operated vehicle (ROV) system and a second observation class ROV, as well as a range of cable tracking and ROV tooling, including Rovco’s SubSLAM X2 Data Collection System.

Glomar Wave, a 66.44-metre Service Operations Vessel (SOV) built in 2014, can accommodate up to 60 personnel, has a deck space of 300 square metres, and 3 cranes for multi-purpose operations.

Rovco announced it bought the Saab Seaeye Leopard ROV in May, saying the ROV allows for fast mobilization and demobilization to and from a wider range of vessels without the need for extensive modifications to the deck to support the setup.