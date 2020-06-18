ROVQUIP and RTS enter partnership deal

ROVQUIP has signed a partnership deal with Norway-based rental specialist RTS.

ROVQUIP, based just outside Aberdeen, in Scotland, will provide tooling packages, configurable skids and manipulators to support RTS in the Norwegian market.

In addition, training and test procedures will be provided to maintain the service standards of the tooling range.

The move will mean more Norwegian customers gain faster access and support for a range of subsea ROV tooling, the company noted.

ROVQUIP equipment will complement the RTS range of ROV tooling products. RTS supply ROV companies with a complete range of survey sensors, multiplexers, attitude monitoring systems and more.

John Walker, business manager at Aleron Group, said, “We’re seeing increasing activity, reflected in Subsea UK’s recent subsea business activity review, as well as predictions of a rise in Xmas tree installations and expectations that a focus on subsea tieback developments will continue. But, there’s still a focus on cost and efficiency and that’s where companies like ROVQUIP and RTS are making a real difference. We’re driven by challenging conventions and bringing new ideas to the table, like this partnership, and our customers see that and will benefit from it.”

Helge Knutsen, managing director at RTS, added, “We are very pleased to announce our partnership with such an innovative company like ROVQUIP for the supply of ROV tooling, skids and manipulators to the Scandinavian market. By joining forces, we can push for better efficiency and more innovation while still providing our customers with cost-effective high-quality solutions. This partnership combined with our cutting edge ROV Tooling facilities in Norway is a testament to our dedication to local support for our customers.”