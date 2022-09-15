Royal IHC expands portfolio with fully electric-powered Beaver CSDs

September 15, 2022, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Royal IHC has taken a step further to become one of the world’s leading suppliers of sustainable dredging solutions with the launch of fully electrically powered IHC Beaver cutter suction dredger series.

As announced today, the company is expanding its portfolio of standard Cutter Suction Dredgers (CSDs) with electrical counterparts for each of the Beaver types.

Over the last decade or more, Royal IHC has continuously developed its Beaver range of standardised CSDs to become the highly efficient dredgers they are now.

By launching the Beaver E, IHC further supports the dredging industry with the sustainability challenges of today: operating in a more environmentally responsible manner and reducing emissions.

In addition to the unique features of their conventional CSDs, the Beaver E offers a number of added benefits in terms of sustainability, efficiency and reliability.

With zero emissions plus limited noise and vibration disturbance, the Beaver E fully complies with the latest environmental regulations and is suitable to work in the most sensitive environments.

New electrical Beaver CSDs

Furthermore, the Beaver E is more energy efficient and the electrical components require low maintenance. With an identical dredging and hydraulic installation, the diesel-powered main pontoon can just be exchanged for an electrical one. All current standard Beavers types are available in an electrical version and are suitable for every common dredging project.

Catina Geselschap, Director Dredging Standard Modular Vessels, commented: “Royal IHC wants to play a leading role in designing, building and providing sustainable solutions to our customers in the maritime industry. We have an existing track record in fully electric Cutter Suction Dredgers and are now taking the next step by adding this electrical Beaver as a stock product to our portfolio of standard modular vessels.”

According to IHC, the new Beaver E series will be available from stock soon.