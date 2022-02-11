SAAM Towage Canada forms industry 1st alliance with indigenous communities

February 11, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Tug services provider SAAM Towage Canada has signed a strategic alliance agreement with Coast Tsimshian Enterprises, a 100% indigenous-owned collaborative undertaking between Lax Kw’alaams and Metlakatla First Nation.

Photo: SAAM

Through this long-term alliance, SAAM Towage Canada will provide high-quality towage, ship-docking and ship escort services within the traditional territory of the Coast Tsimshian, including the Port of Prince Rupert and Port Edward.

Additionally, the alliance will establish long-term sustainable benefits for Lax Kw’alaams and the Metlakatla First Nation and provide access to education, training, and employment opportunities for their members.

As explained, the alliance is the first of its kind for the towage industry along Canada’s Pacific coast and is a result of years of collaboration and dialogue among the parties. It is an example of how industry and Indigenous communities can work together for their mutual benefit.

“Today’s announcement reflects our ongoing commitment to reconciliation and to building trusting, respectful and meaningful relationships with local Indigenous communities,” Sander Bikkers, President of SAAM Towage Canada, said.

“Many community members have made significant contributions to SAAM, serving in roles as captains, mechanics, deckhands and more. We look forward to increased opportunities, partnerships and understanding with this announcement.”

“I appreciate the opportunity that this alliance between Coast Tsimshian Enterprises and SAAM Towage represents. We look forward to many successful years of cooperation and success,” Harold Leighton, CEO of Metlakatla Development Corporation, commented.

The agreement is effective immediately.

