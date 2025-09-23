Back to overview
Home Green Marine Sallaum Lines marks European debut of LNG dual-fuel PCTC newbuild

Sallaum Lines marks European debut of LNG dual-fuel PCTC newbuild

Vessels
September 23, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Switzerland-based RoRo cargo shipping company Sallaum Lines has unveiled its first LNG dual-fuel pure car and truck carrier (PCTC), Ocean Breeze, in the port of Antwerp, Belgium, celebrating its European debut.

Courtesy of Sallaum Lines

The ceremony took place on September 19 at Sallaum Terminal, followed by a panel discussion on the future of automotive logistics.

Sallaum Terminal Antwerp recently completed a €20 million expansion, which included an increase in capacity from 10,000 to 17,000 CEU with a new multi-level parkhouse and upgraded berth infrastructure, enabling four RoRo vessels to be handled simultaneously.

Sallaum Lines’ Ocean Breeze is a next-generation 7,500 CEU LNG dual-fuel PCTC built by Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding in China. The newbuild was named and delivered to its owner on July 18, 2025, four months ahead of schedule.

Related Article

Powered by dual-fuel LNG engines, the vessel is projected to deliver “substantial reductions” in CO2, NOx, and particulate emissions compared to conventional tonnage, featuring an optimized hull design and energy-saving devices to further increase efficiency.

The Ocean Breeze is the first of six LNG dual-fuel PCTCs to join the Sallaum Lines fleet by 2027, which will add over 45,000 CEU in capacity.

Supported by the expanded Antwerp hub, these vessels are part of Sallaum’s global green logistics network. The company is also preparing to implement shore power connections and solar energy systems at its terminal, reinforcing its 2030 net-zero ambition, Sallaum Lines stated.

“The Ocean Breeze is not just about capacity, but about shaping a cleaner, more resilient supply chain for the decades ahead,” said Chief Relationship Officer of Sallaum Lines, Natalie Sallaum.

“Our customers demand scale, sustainability, and reliability: the Ocean Breeze proves we can deliver all three. More than a vessel, it represents a new chapter in automotive logistics, preparing us for the next wave of vehicle flows between Asia, Europe, and beyond.”

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles