Sallaum Lines welcomes first new 7,500 CEU LNG dual-fuel PCTC

July 24, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Switzerland-based RoRo cargo shipping company Sallaum Lines has taken delivery of MV Ocean Breeze, a next-generation 7,500 CEU liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel pure car and truck carrier (PCTC).

Courtesy of Sallaum Lines

Built by Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding in China, the newbuild was named and delivered to its owner on July 18, 2025, four months ahead of schedule.

It is part of a two-ship order placed by the Swiss shipping company in late 2022, which was later enhanced. With thirteen decks, the ABS-classed units feature a length of 199.9 meters and a width of 38 meters. They are equipped to carry conventional vehicles, new energy vehicles (NEVs), and packaged hazardous cargo.

This delivery is said to mark a significant deepening of the partnership between Europe’s automotive roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) company and China’s advanced maritime manufacturing sector. It also highlights the key role of Chinese financial institutions in supporting sustainable shipping, with Shenzhen Capital Group providing tailored leasing solutions to support the transaction.

The car carrier is part of a broader strategy by the Sarnen-based transportation company to establish a China-focused global logistics network. The company ordered six additional green PCTCs from Chinese shipyards Fujian Mawei and CMHI Jinling. It also opened a new office in Shanghai to support Chinese automotive manufacturers (OEMs).

