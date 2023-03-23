Samskip installs first carbon capture system

March 23, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Dutch multimodal operator Samskip has installed its first CO2 exhaust gas cleaning system on one of its shortsea vessels.

Image credit: Samskip

The installation was performed while the vessel, Samskip Innovator, was docked at the shipyard Royal Niestern Sander. The system is being provided by Value Maritime under a deal announced back in October 2022, which involves two vessels.

For ships running on conventional marine fuels, the Filtree system captures 30% or more of CO2 emissions in real-time and stores it in portable batteries.

These batteries can then be delivered to businesses that utilize CO2 such as agricultural clients and greenhouses which currently use gas-powered machinery to create the CO2 needed to stimulate growth of their products, Samskip said. The captured CO2 can then immediately be used, bypassing the need for the gas-powered machinery, and in turn, reducing the use of natural gas.

The system also neutralises the PH value of wash water, removing oil residues and ultra-fine particles.

“In recent years, we have seen more and more ship owners invest in sustainable applications for their ships. Niestern Sander Repair has always been there providing essential support for such initiatives and for proactive innovators such as Samskip and the installation of their Carbon Capture and Utilization system,” Bart Volgers, Director Niestern Sander Repair, said.

“Such systems effectively reduce harmful emissions while considerably extending the lifespan of such a ship in this era where strict requirements for sustainability are becoming increasingly necessary. We are proud that a pioneer like Samskip is taking on such a project together with our yard.”​​​​​​​

Samskip Innovator, Image credit: Samskip

“The Carbon Capture and Utilization system is one of many Samskip initiatives and is also an important step towards reaching the sustainability targets outlined in our latest sustainability report, as we demonstrate our commitment to Samskip’s Science Based Target initiative of reaching Net-Zero by 2040. We believe that the well-being of our planet is everyone’s responsibility,” Erik Hofmeester, Head of Fleet Management, said.

“We are very excited to launch our first vessel using the CCU system to reduce our emissions, store and utilize the captured CO2 to support other businesses to reduce their use of natural gas. This is the definition of sustainability!”

The announcement comes on the back of Samskip’s groundbreaking order for hydrogen-powered zero-emission vessels at India’s Cochin Shipyard.

The order is part of a joint project with Ocean Infinity to build two emission-free ‘SeaShuttle’ ships powered by 3.2MW hydrogen fuel cells. The company’s other sustainability initiatives include battery-powered barge and the use of biofuels.