Samskip joins DCSA+ to accelerate adoption of digital standards

Samskip joins DCSA+ to accelerate adoption of digital standards

August 18, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Dutch logistics company Samskip has joined a partnership program led by the Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA), a non-profit organization founded by ten of the world’s largest ocean carriers, to help shape the future of digital logistics.

The DCSA+ partnership program aims to accelerate the adoption of digital standards across the container shipping ecosystem.

By joining DCSA+, Samskip seeks to reinforce its commitment to digital innovation, interoperability, and the evolution of global logistics standards. It also aims to play a part in shaping the digital frameworks that will power tomorrow’s logistics.

“We believe the future of logistics relies not just on smart systems, but on a shared digital language,” Ragnar Thor Ragnarsson, Chief Information Officer at Samskip, commented.

“By joining the DCSA+ Partner Program, we have the opportunity to help shape future industry standards that enhance not only our own multimodal operations but also the entire logistics ecosystem. Stronger standards lead to greater reliability, efficiency, and service quality for everyone.”

As a multimodal player operating across shortsea, rail, road, and inland waterways, Samskip is said to bring “a unique perspective” to the DCSA+ community. Its participation bridges the gap between ocean container carriers and inland transport operators, contributing insight into aligning systems, reducing fragmentation, and streamlining data flow across complex supply chains.

The DCSA+ program was launched to accelerate the adoption of open digital standards by including all key logistics stakeholders from ports and tech providers to shortsea operators and forwarders. It aims to connect industry partners with proven standards, accelerate real-world implementation, and contribute to the evolution of new, practical solutions.

As explained, Samskip’s involvement ensures that multimodal inland transport, often overlooked in ocean-focused frameworks, has a seat at the table in shaping ‘a truly end-to-end’ digital transformation. Through the collaboration, Samskip gains early access to API and messaging standards, increased interoperability with customers and partners, and the opportunity to streamline internal processes while helping push the entire industry forward.

This initiative is said to complement Samskip’s ongoing collaboration with SMDG, further reinforcing its dedication to modernizing digital communication through both traditional EDIFACT formats and APIs.

“Through DCSA+ and SMDG, we are doubling down on our commitment to reliable, visible, and simplified transport while showing what’s possible when we listen, align, and innovate together,” Ragnarsson added.

Last month, DCSA+ program also welcomed WNS, a digital-led business transformation and services company active in the maritime sector, as its member.

In other news, Samskip recently launched its Moroccan Reefer Service, a new shortsea container route connecting Agadir and Casablanca directly with the UK and the Netherlands. The service offers up to 80 percent CO2 reduction compared to full road transport.

