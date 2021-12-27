Samsung Heavy bags order for LNG carrier

December 27, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

The year is not over yet for South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) as it received an order for the construction of a liquified natural gas (LNG) carrier.

Illustration; Courtesy of Business Wire

On 24 December, SHI signed a shipbuilding contract with an undisclosed shipowner in Latin America.

The order is valued at KRW 241.6 billion (around $203 million), SHI revealed in a stock exchange filing on 27 December 2021.

Under the terms of the deal, the LNG carrier is scheduled to be delivered by 31 December 2024.

With the newest order, Samsung Heavy has won $12.2 billion worth of orders this year, surpassing its annual order target of $9.1 billion.

In 2021, it bagged orders for the construction of a total of 80 units comprising 22 LNG carriers, 44 boxships and 14 crude oil carriers.