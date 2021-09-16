Samsung Heavy inks order for six LNG-fuelled boxships
South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has secured a contract for the construction of six LNG-powered containerships.
The order has been placed by an undisclosed shipowner from Europe. The price tag for the contract is KRW 841.2 billion ($718 million), the company announced in its stock exchange filing.
The newly-ordered ships are expected to be delivered by November 2024.
Other details of the contract were not revealed.
So far this year, SHI has secured orders for 60 ships worth $7.8 billion, which represents more than 80% of its annual target.
Last month, the company scored an order for the construction of two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, scheduled for delivery by the end of September 2024.
A few days ago, the firm also confirmed it has been in talks with Russian contractors to build icebreaking LNG carriers for $2.6 billion.