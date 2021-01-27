Samsung Heavy Industries wins deal for containership duo

January 27, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has won an order for two large containerships from an unnamed Oceania-based company.

Under the $207 million (KRW 229 billion) deal, the boxship pair is scheduled for delivery by the end of December 2022.

The shipbuilder started the year with an LNG carrier order on 5 January 2021.

According to Business Korea, the ships will feature 13, 000 TEUs each and environmental technologies such as selective catalytic reductions (SCRs), energy saving devices, smart ship solutions, and the Ballast Water Management System (BWTS).

SHI signed a shipbuilding contract for one LNG carrier with compatriot shipping company Pan Ocean.

As informed, the deal has a value of KRW 199 billion (about $183 million).