Samsung Heavy lands $2.5 billion deal for 20 Evergreen boxships

March 26, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has been selected by Taiwanese shipping major Evergreen Marine Corp. to build twenty 15,000 TEU containerships.

Earlier this week, Evergreen Marine unveiled plans to build the boxship fleet and pay between $115 million and $130 million per unit.

Several shipbuilders in Asia have been competing for this attractive contract.

On 26 March 2021, Samsung Heavy confirmed in a stock exchange filing that it landed the deal worth KRW 2.8 trillion (about $2.5 million).

As informed by SHI, the newbuilds are expected to be delivered by 30 June 2025.

The shipbuilder has so far this year secured orders worth $5.1 billion for the construction of a total of 42 vessels, representing 65 per cent of its annual order target for 2021.