Samsung Heavy picks GTT tank design for 4 new LNG-fueled containerships

April 15, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has ordered the cryogenic fuel tank design for four new LNG-fueled containerships from the French LNG containment specialist GTT.

Illustration; Courtesy of SHI

These containerships are all mid-sized. Each LNG fuel tank will be fitted with the Mark III membrane containment technology.

Samsung Heavy will deliver the containerships between the second and fourth quarter of 2024.

In addition to the services and assistance at the shipyard, GTT says it will help throughout its first LNG-fueled projects. This includes commissioning of the LNG tank, first LNG bunkering operations, specific LNG operations, and maintenance of the vessels.

Moreover, GTT will provide LNG training for the crews, supported by its proprietary G-Sim training simulator, which replicates the future LNG operations of the vessels. GTT will also offer its HEARS emergency response service with 24/7 technical assistance.

In addition, GTT will fit these four vessels with its “GTT Digital” platform, to monitor and optimize the operational performance of the vessels. This is to also further reduce their energy consumption and environmental footprint.