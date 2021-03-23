Sapura Energy gets new boss as current CEO retires after 25 years

March 23, 2021, by Nermina Kulovic

Malaysian oil and gas services company Sapura Energy has informed that its President and Group CEO, Tan Sri Shahril Shamsuddin, is retiring, after leading the group for more than 25 years.

Tan Sri Shahril Shamsuddin will be succeeded by Datuk Mohd Anuar Taib, who takes over the helm as Sapura Energy Group Chief Executive Officer, beginning 23 March 2021.

Datuk Mohd Anuar Taib, Sapura Energy’s new CEO

The company’s succession plan was announced last year, ahead of Tan Sri Shahril reaching the retirement age of 60 on 22 March 2021.

Chairman, Tan Sri Shamsul Azhar Abbas, said: “His leadership enabled Sapura Energy to grow from a domestic-focused player into a renowned energy company serving the entire upstream value chain, and his foresight set the foundation for the Group to progress beyond oil and gas into renewables”.

Tan Sri Shahril founded Sapura Energy in the mid 90’s, building the Group from its beginnings as a diving contractor into the global integrated energy company that it is today.

The group has presence in more than 20 countries, with an international workforce of more than 11,000 people representing 37 nationalities.

Tan Sri Shahril said his successor is deeply committed to deepening and cementing Sapura Energy’s position as a technology powerhouse in the global energy industry.

“He has the experience, calibre and mettle to bring Sapura Energy upwards in the next phase of our journey”, Tan Sri Shahril said.

Datuk Mohd Anuar, who joined Sapura Energy as an independent director in August 2020, was appointed Chief Operating Officer and CEO Designate in October 2020.

His previous roles included Chairman of Shell Companies in Malaysia and Petronas Executive Vice President and CEO, Upstream.