Scana trio reels in over €8.7 million in new contracts

April 11, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Three companies owned by Norway’s Scana have secured new contracts with a total value of approximately NOK 100 million (over €8.7 million) that will be delivered next year.

Seasystems has secured a contract for the delivery of an anchoring system to an FSO project outside West Africa valued at close to NOK 50 million.

The delivery consists of mooring equipment such as dual-axis chain stoppers and chain handling systems. The project started immediately and will be delivered in the first quarter of 2024.

“Through this award, Seasystems reaffirms its leading position in the mooring segment,” said interim CEO of Scana, Oddbjørn Haukøy. “We are very pleased that our unique advanced technologies and equipment specifications are highly appreciated by key industry players.”

Furthermore, PSW Power & Automation and Trans Construction (ATC) have secured a new contract for the design, manufacture, and preassembly of a major e-house module for an oil and gas customer that will be deployed on an offshore development project in the UK sector.

The contract has a value of more than NOK 50 million and represents the companies’ fourth e-house contract so far this year.

This project also started right away, with delivery expected in the second quarter of 2024.

“One of the primary benefits of using e-house modules in offshore development projects is their modular design and customizable features. The modules are preassembled in a controlled environment, transported to the project site, and connected to the platform’s power system. The module is designed to withstand harsh environmental conditions,” said Eirik Sørensen, Managing Director of PSW Power & Automation.

In terms of other recent news, it is worth mentioning that PSW Technology in February entered into an agreement with an “international subsea customer” for deep-water blowout preventer (BOP) stack services.

The company is using its facilities at Mongstad, Norway, to carry out the work.