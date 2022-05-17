Scandlines installs Norsepower rotor sail on its second hybrid ferry

May 17, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

In an effort to become emission-free by 2040 and reach decarbonisation targets, Danish ferry operator Scandlines has installed a Norsepower rotor sail on its hybrid ferry M/V Berlin.

Courtesy of Scandlines

Scandlines installed the rotor sail on the hybrid ferry, which operates on the Rostock-Gedser route between Germany and Denmark, on 16 May in the port of Rostock.

As explained, the fully automated Norsepower rotor sail solution measures the wind speed and direction and based on these measurements calculates whether the use of the rotor sail will reduce emissions.

If so, the rotor sail starts automatically. However, for specific port areas which are not suitable for its use, the solution has settings to ensure the technology will not be activated.

The rotor sail is a 30-metre high rotating cylinder. It is a modern version of the Flettner rotor and the technology is based on the Magnus effect. When wind meets the spinning rotor sail, the airflow accelerates on one side of the rotor sail and decelerates on the opposite side.

The change in the speed of airflow results in a pressure difference, which creates a lift force that is perpendicular to the wind flow direction.

This lift force allows Scandlines to reduce the use of diesel engines and therefore reduces both the fuel consumption and associated emissions, the ferry operator said.

Equipping the M/V Berin with rotor sail follows the successful installation of the Norsepower solution on the hybrid ferry M/V Copenhagen in 2020.

During a one year period, the results showed a reduction of CO 2 emissions from the hybrid ferry by an average of 4%, and on good days with optimal wind conditions by as much as 20%.

Michael Guldmann Petersen, COO at Scandlines, said: “After positive experiences with the rotor sail on the hybrid ferry Copenhagen, Scandlines had prepared the sister ferry Berlin for a rotor sail as well. We are happy to see, that the installation was successfully completed and that the ferry went into operation again this morning as planned.”

“Scandlines is taking the international GHG emissions reductions targets extremely seriously and is demonstrating a leading approach to investing in innovation to supersede these. Expanding its use of our rotor sail technology on its second vessel highlights the viability of wind power, and the significance of the emissions savings which can be achieved”, added Tuomas Riski, CEO of Norsepower.

Related Article Posted: 7 months ago Scandlines’ 2nd hybrid ferry to get Norsepower rotor sail Posted: 7 months ago

Follow Offshore Energy’s Green Marine on social media: