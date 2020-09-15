SCF takes delivery of Shell-chartered LNG newbuild

September 15, 2020, by Adnan Bajic

Russian shipping major Sovcomflot (SCF Group) has taken delivery of a newly built LNG carrier from the South Korean Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries shipyard.

SCF Barents (Courtesy of SCF Group)

The vessel named SCF Barents is capable of transporting 174,000 cubic meters of LNG. Following the delivery on September 14, SCF Barents embarked on its maiden voyage under long-term time charter with Shell.

The vessel’s naming ceremony took place on September 10. The LNG carrier was named after Willem Barents, a Dutch navigator and explorer, SCF said in its statement.

Commenting on the delivery Igor Tonkovidov said, “With the delivery of SCF Barents, we now have 15 gas carriers in operation, with another 16 under construction. Thus, two-thirds of all vessels currently ordered by SCF Group are destined to expand our gas fleet.”

SCF Barents is the second vessel in a series of three 174,000-cbm new-generation Atlanticmax LNG carriers ordered by SCF Group in 2018. The first vessel of the series, SCF La Perouse, was delivered in February 2020.

Each LNG carrier is equipped with an advanced Mark III Flex cargo containment system, slow-speed dual-fuel X-DF engine, and a system that reduces nitrogen oxide emissions while the vessel sails in liquid fuel mode.

In addition, all vessels of the series are among the first globally to feature a boil-off gas partial re-liquefaction system, which significantly reduces cargo losses while on long voyages or awaiting cargo operations.