SCF’s Shell-chartered LNG newbuild delivered

January 15, 2021, by Adnan Bajic

Russia’s largest shipping company Sovcomflot has taken delivery of the Shell-chartered LNG carrier, SCF Timmerman.

Courtesy of Sovcomflot

The vessel, capable of transporting up to 174,000 cubic meters of the chilled fuel has already left the Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries yard in South Korea on its maiden voyage.

Commenting on the delivery, Sovcomflot’s president and CEO, Igor Tonkovidov said, “By adding another vessel to our gas fleet and expanding our cooperation with Shell, we contribute to achieving our strategic goals of solidifying our position in LNG shipping and growing our portfolio of long-term, fixed income contracts, which provide SCF with stable cash flows, resistant to freight market fluctuations.”

SCF Timmerman is the third vessel in a series of 174,000-cbm new-generation Atlanticmax LNG carriers ordered by SCF Group in 2018.

The lead vessel of the series, SCF La Perouse, was delivered to SCF in February 2020 and is time chartered to Total.

The second vessel in the series, SCF Barents, was delivered to SCF in September 2020 and is also time chartered to Shell.

Each LNG carrier is equipped with an advanced Mark III Flex cargo containment system, a slow-speed dual-fuel X-DF engine, and a system that reduces nitrogen oxide emissions while the vessel sails in liquid fuel mode.

In addition, all vessels of the series are among the first globally to feature a boil-off gas partial re-liquefaction system, which significantly reduces cargo losses while on long voyages or awaiting cargo operations.