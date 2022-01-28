Schlumberger solution to help optimize Northern Lights performance

January 28, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

The Northern Lights joint venture has selected Schlumberger to deliver its DELFI digital platform for the Northern Lights carbon capture and storage project in order to optimize performance in carbon transport and storage.

The DELFI cognitive E&P environment will be used to streamline subsurface workflows and longer-term modeling and surveillance of CO 2 sequestration.

According to Schlumberger, the technology gives instant access to CO 2 transportation and storage technology subscriptions and plug-ins while also providing the ability to host other third-party applications, including seamless integration with the OSDU Data Platform.

Its collection of petrotechnical applications and digital solutions is expected to assist Northern Lights’ teams in planning and operational activities.

“Northern Lights has recognized the huge potential of Schlumberger’s digital technology to fast-track decision making and de-risk CO 2 transportation and storage operations,” said Rajeev Sonthalia, president, Digital & Integration at Schlumberger.

“The technology facilitates high degrees of automation and autonomy in data analytics and operational processes, enabling Northern Lights to accelerate its end-to-end workflows and achieve increases in operational efficiency and performance through the power of AI and high-performance computing.”

Northern Lights is the transport and storage component of Norway’s Longship project for establishing full-scale CO 2 capture, transport and storage facilities in line with the country’s international climate agreements.

The Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy approved the development plan for Northern Lights in March 2021.

Carbon capture operations are scheduled to start in 2024, with an annual capacity of 1.5 million tonnes of CO 2 per year and the possibility to expand this with an additional 3.5 million tonnes.

The European Union has designated Northern Lights as a Project of Common Interest – a key cross-border infrastructure program, linking European energy systems to achieve its energy and climate objectives.