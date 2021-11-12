Schottel propulsion for FinFerries’ hybrid-electric ferry

November 12, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

German propulsion system manufacturer Schottel has been contracted to supply azimuth thrusters for hybrid-electric ferry Altera owned by Finnish ferry operator FinFerries.

As informed, the propulsion system of the eco-friendly ferry will consist of two electrically driven Schottel EcoPellers type SRE 430 (950 kW each). The SRE features a propeller diameter of 2.35 meters. The azimuth thrusters are ice-strengthened according to Finnish-Swedish Ice Class 1B. Thanks to this, the ferry can be deployed in the icy waters of Southwest Finland at any time of the year.

Equipped with a battery capacity of 2 x 0.6 MWh, Altera will service its route using only its own batteries which are charged directly from shore while loading and unloading. Diesel generator sets will serve as a backup source of power, according to the company.

Altera measures 100 metres in length and 17 metres in width and provides space for up to 90 cars and a maximum of 375 passengers.

The electrically powered hybrid ferry, which is scheduled to enter operation in 2023, is currently under construction at the Polish shipyard Crist. Altera will be able to sail solely on battery power charging its batteries with renewable electricity.

“Altera means proud, excellent, which is well suited as we are proud of this technology and are thrilled to welcome another eco-friendly electrically powered ferry to Finland. By supplying efficient and sustainable EcoPellers, SCHOTTEL makes a significant contribution on our path towards a greener future,” Mats Rosin, CEO of FinFerries commented.

“FinFerries and SCHOTTEL are linked by a long-standing partnership in the modernization and new building business. In total, more than five ferries have already been modernized with SCHOTTEL propulsion systems, leading to greater standardization within the existing fleet,” the company stated.

“The hydrodynamically optimized design allows the EcoPeller to generate maximum steering forces and enables top values in terms of overall efficiency and course stability. This reduces fuel consumption and ensures both lower operating costs and emissions.”

In August this year, Schottel has signed a contract to supply its hybrid propulsion solutions for Brazilian towage group Starnav.

Schottel’s hybrid propulsion systems was picked for one of the world’s greenest tug fleets. The German company secured a contract to supply main propulsion units for five low-emission tugs ordered by Canada’s marine transportation company Haisea Marine.