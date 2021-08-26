Schottel hybrid propulsion picked for Brazilian escort tugs

August 26, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Germany’s propulsion system manufacturer Schottel has been contracted to supply its hybrid propulsion solutions for Brazilian towage group Starnav.

As informed, the four escort tugs, which are currently under construction at Detroit shipyard in Itajaí, Brazil, will feature Schottel’s rudder propellers and SYDRIVE-M technology.

Photo by Schottel

The main propulsion of each ASD tug will consist of two diesel-driven rudder propellers type SRP 490 (2,525 kW each) featuring fixed-pitch propellers with a diameter of 2.8 meters.

With this thruster configuration, they can achieve more than 80 tonnes of bollard pull and a maximum speed of 12.5 knots, according to the company.

One of the 32-meter long and 11.6-meter wide escort tugs will be equipped with the Schottel patented SYDRIVE-M technology right from the start while the other three will be configured to be SYDRIVE-ready.

The SYDRIVE technology connects a port and starboard mounted azimuth thruster in one vessel, allowing the thrusters to be driven together by only one of the main engines.

This is expected to lead to reduced operating hours of the main engines, resulting in lower maintenance costs as well as less fuel consumption and lower emissions.

The move is part of Starnav’s GHG emission reduction goals to meet the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) 2050 targets.

“By making use of SCHOTTEL hybrid solution, we are taking the initiative to increasingly seek a clean operation. Starting now is particularly important: the vessels that are built today will be in the water for decades to come,” Carlos Eduardo Pereira, CEO at Starnav Serviços Marítimos commented.

The first of the four Brazilian escort tugboats is scheduled to enter service in 2022.

Schottel’s hybrid propulsion systems was picked for one of the world’s greenest tug fleets. Last month, the German company secured a contract to supply main propulsion units for five low-emission tugs ordered by Canada’s marine transportation company Haisea Marine.