Schottel to supply pump jets for additional Mystic Cruises newbuilds

August 27, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

Germany’s propulsion manufacturer Schottel has won a contract to supply pump jets for five additional expedition cruise ships — with option to include a sixth — for Portuguese cruise line Mystic Cruises.

Image Courtesy: Schottel

Two pump jets will be installed aboard each of the 126-meter-long and 19-meter-wide luxury ships. The vessels are under construction or on order at West Sea Viana Shipyard in Portugal.

“Our goal is to build the cleanest, safest and quietest expedition ships that meet and exceed the strict requirements of the regions where our ships will sail. We designed our cruise ships to ensure that we do our part to help sustain these unparalleled places for future generations to enjoy,” Mário Ferreira, Chairman of Mystic Invest, the parent company of Mystic Cruises, explained.

“These Schottel thrusters are perfect for bringing guests closer to more marine wildlife – safely and sustainably. We can stop our ships’ propellers and engage the pump jets to quietly cruise up to five knots in wildlife-rich waters and not frighten away the beautiful fish.”

Specifically, each of the new expedition cruise vessels will be equipped with two electrically driven Schottel Pump Jets type SPJ 82 (335 kW each). The compact SPJs are not only being installed flush with the hull of these new vessels, but also in a small recess further protecting the propulsion unit. The elastic mounting leads to minimized noise and vibration levels. Pump jets diminish ship vibrations for guests’ comfort and reduce cavitation, which significantly decreases underwater noise, according to the company.

Schottel

At the same time, the pump jets will be equipped with the patented and DNV-GL type-approved Schottel LeaCon sealing system. This system ensures continuous leakage control of the seals and prevents water from entering the gearbox and, of even greater importance, oil from escaping into the seawater. Considered a non-oil-to-water interface, the system complies with the VGP regulations of the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). LeaCon further supports Mystic’s holistic environmental-friendly cruise approach.

Each of the new expedition ships for Mystic Cruises’ North American brand Atlas Ocean Voyages can accommodate up to 196 guests in luxury suites and staterooms. Safety is at the core of Atlas Ocean Voyages’ Polar Category-C and Ice Class-1B certified expedition ships.

The construction of the World Navigator is on schedule and will launch in mid-2021, with sister-ships World Traveller, World Seeker, World Adventurer and World Discoverer to launch before the end of 2023. For its inaugural 2021-22 year, World Navigator will sail expeditions in the Black, Mediterranean and Caribbean Seas, South America and Antarctica.