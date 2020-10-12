Scotline orders hybrid battery-powered MPP
UK owner Scotline Marine Holdings Ltd has exercised the option for a fourth 4,800 dwt multipurpose vessel at Dutch shipyard Royal Bodewes Shipyard.
The MPP will feature hybrid battery power that can be charged by shore power.
The Bodewes Trader is to be named MV Scot Isles and launched in Q3 2021.
MV Scot Isles will have a length of 89.98 meters, a beam of 15.20 meters, and a maximum sailing draft of 5.68 meters.
The fourth newbuild will be a near-identical sister to MV Scot Ranger, currently being built at the Royal Bodewes yard in Hoogezand.
MV Scot Ranger is expected to launch in November 2020 and delivery in the first week of January 2021.
The vessel will be powered by a MAK engine whilst being fully container fitted, with Swedish ice class 1A. She will sail under the British Flag and be classed under Lloyds Register.
Scotline has a fleet of 10 owned vessels out of 16 ships in her fleet ranging from 1300 dwcc to 4500 dwcc.
Scotline serves Northern Europe with regular routes between Sweden, Ireland, Denmark, Germany, Norway, the Baltic States, the Netherlands, France, and the UK.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 5 days ago
CGN’s new hybrid ships to feature Leclanché battery storage systems
Switzerland-based energy storage company Leclanché has won a contract to provide battery energy stor...Posted: 5 days ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Principle Power joins DeepWind cluster
Principle Power has joined the DeepWind cluster to promote the development of deepwater offshore win...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
Isle of Man Steam Packet Company awards contracts for new battery hybrid ferry
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company (IoMSPC) has awarded contracts for the construction and technic...Posted: 2 months ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Estonia’s first hybrid ferry starts service
Ferry Tõll has become the first hybrid passenger vessel in Estonia following its successful conversi...Posted: about 1 month ago