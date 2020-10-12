Scotline orders hybrid battery-powered MPP

October 12, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

UK owner Scotline Marine Holdings Ltd has exercised the option for a fourth 4,800 dwt multipurpose vessel at Dutch shipyard Royal Bodewes Shipyard.

The MPP will feature hybrid battery power that can be charged by shore power.

Image courtesy: Scotline

The Bodewes Trader is to be named MV Scot Isles and launched in Q3 2021.

MV Scot Isles will have a length of 89.98 meters, a beam of 15.20 meters, and a maximum sailing draft of 5.68 meters.

The fourth newbuild will be a near-identical sister to MV Scot Ranger, currently being built at the Royal Bodewes yard in Hoogezand.

MV Scot Ranger is expected to launch in November 2020 and delivery in the first week of January 2021.

The vessel will be powered by a MAK engine whilst being fully container fitted, with Swedish ice class 1A. She will sail under the British Flag and be classed under Lloyds Register.

Scotline has a fleet of 10 owned vessels out of 16 ships in her fleet ranging from 1300 dwcc to 4500 dwcc.

Scotline serves Northern Europe with regular routes between Sweden, Ireland, Denmark, Germany, Norway, the Baltic States, the Netherlands, France, and the UK.