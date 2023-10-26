Sea Forrest wins BV approval for marine battery system

October 26, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra



Singapore-based provider of marine electric propulsion and energy management solutions Sea Forrest (SF) has obtained type approval from Bureau Veritas (BV) for its SEAGEN 11 marine propulsion battery module system.

SEAGEN 11 is the first marinized lithium-ion battery system for marine propulsion to be designed, built, and assembled in Singapore.

Together with the battery management system, it was designed, built, and programmed in collaboration with GenPlus Pte Ltd. The system can be installed onboard different marine platforms, and confined spaces, and meet various battery voltage requirements.



The type approval from BV confirms that SEAGEN 11 meets the IMO guidelines, which is expected to facilitate its implementation onboard vessels by streamlining the Flag State approvals required for lithium-ion energy storage solutions.

This will also support efforts to accelerate the adoption of electric propulsion as part of the broader decarbonization efforts in the maritime sector, while also enhancing safety at sea.



“Sea Forrest believes that achieving net-zero in the maritime sector is paramount and inevitable. Aligned with IMO’s 2030 and 2050 strategies in charting a course toward a sustainable future, the type-approval from Bureau Veritas for our SEAGEN 11 marinized battery marks a significant milestone for our sustainability efforts in the maritime industry,” George Lee, CEO of Sea Forrest, said.

“This certification affirms the viability of our technology as a solution for lowering emissions on both new and existing ships. We hope that this innovation will propel the industry forward towards mass adoption to reduce the maritime carbon footprint.”



“Electric propulsion systems are a clear pathway to decarbonization, particularly for short-range and return to base marine operations. Ensuring the safety of battery systems is vital. So, it is with pleasure that we have awarded type approval to Sea Forrest following our rigorous assessment process,” David Barrow, Vice President, South Asia at Bureau Veritas, said.

“It is also great to see future solutions being developed and manufactured in Singapore and we congratulate Sea Forrest on the successful development of this system. We look forward to seeing the technology on BV-classed vessels in the future, reducing greenhouse gas emissions while maximizing performance!”

Bureau Veritas and Sea Forrest are also exploring the development of high-performance batteries and advanced battery management systems. In addition, the two companies will work together on updating classification rules and standards to ensure relevance and easy application in the rapidly evolving landscape of marine batteries and propulsion technology.