SEA-KIT expands production facility to answer growing USV demand

March 2, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

SEA-KIT is expanding its Tollesbury production facility on the UK’s East Coast to deliver on a growing uncrewed surface vessel (USV) order book, with new jobs set to be created.

According to SEA-KIT CEO Ben Simpson, the current order book means that the company is moving from one to three production lines which bring enhanced manufacturing efficiencies.

The company is also scaling up the production facility to accommodate multiple builds in readiness for future demand.

“This latest expansion will create more new opportunities for people aligned to SEA-KIT’s vision, which is to open new classes of technology to solve the problems of the future today. We are actively recruiting people who want to apply their skills to support the maritime industry’s net-zero targets,” Simpson said.

“The team here has already made sustainable, cost-effective USVs a critical part of our maritime future, ultimately contributing to the UK’s clean maritime goals. Increasing our production capability and expanding the team will see us set to continue breaking new ground in the way we work offshore.”

The news comes as Fugro snaps up SEA-KIT’s latest 12-meter X-class build for its growing Blue Essence fleet.

This build, SEA-KIT’s sixth X-class, was originally planned as a fleet vessel for the demonstration of the technology to new markets. It will have the option of three different propulsion packages within one hull, including diesel-electric, hybrid and hydrogen hybrid.

The company also recently announced the build of an 18-meter XL-class USV for Fugro, which will have three times the payload capacity of the 12-meter design.

These vessels will now be built simultaneously by SEA-KIT’s team at the facility in Tollesbury.

