Sea1 Offshore's vessel joins Boskalis' fleet following sale
Back to overview
Home Subsea Sea1 Offshore’s vessel joins Boskalis’ fleet following sale

Sea1 Offshore’s vessel joins Boskalis’ fleet following sale

Vessels
September 1, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

The Netherlands-headquartered Boskalis has added a new construction support vessel (CSV) to its fleet, following the purchase from Norwegian vessel operator Sea1 Offshore, formerly known as Siem Offshore.

Source: Boskalis via LinkedIn

The 120-meter-long Spearfish CSV is equipped with a heave-compensated deck crane capable of lifting 250 tons and is designed for subsea operation duties such as construction and installation work, inspection and maintenance.

The vessel, of STX OSCV 03 design and accommodation for 110 persons, marks the third CSV to join Boskalis’ fleet in less than a year, following the BOKA Pioneer and the BOKA Pride.

To remind, Sea1 Offshore reported in mid-April that it had signed an agreement to sell the 2014-built vessel to “an independent third party”. The sale, done on market terms, was expected to result in a gain of approximately $40 million, with the existing debt of $39 million repaid following the transaction.

The Norwegian company has an order placed with Chinese shipyard Cosco Shipping for four next-generation offshore energy support vessels (OESVs). The first two were ordered at the end of 2024, with the following pair ordered this March.

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles