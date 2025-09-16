WATCH: First of four Sea1 offshore energy support vessels enters construction

WATCH: First of four Sea1 Offshore offshore energy support vessels enters construction
September 16, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

The construction of the first of four offshore energy support vessels (OESVs) that Norwegian offshore services provider Sea1 Offshore ordered from China has officially begun.

Sea1 Offshore placed the order for the first two OESVs with Chinese shipyard Cosco Shipping in November 2024, with the contract for the construction of two additional vessels following this March.

Vessel designer Skipsteknisk announced today, September 16, that a steel-cutting ceremony had marked the start of construction of the very first SEA1 Offshore vessel, named Sea1 Diamond.

Construction starts on Sea1 Diamond

Watch video

Based on the ST-245 design, the OESVs will be 120 meters long, with a cargo deck of 1,400 square meters, and each will be equipped with a 250-ton deck crane and a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) hangar and a moonpool.

The vessels will be methanol-ready, with generators that can operate on 100% biofuel, and will be capable of serving both the oil & gas sector and the renewable energy market. They will provide accommodation for up to 120 personnel.

Kongsberg Maritime will deliver comprehensive equipment packages for the OESVs.

