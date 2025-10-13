PSV Sea1 Atlas
Sea1 secures multi-year Brazil contract for 2013-built PSV

October 13, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Norwegian vessel operator Sea1 Offshore, formerly known as Siem Offshore, has won a new contract for a platform supply vessel (PSV) from its fleet for operations offshore Brazil.

PSV Sea1 Atlas; Source: Sea1 Offshore

Thanks to the win, PSV Sea1 Atlas will work in Brazil for three years plus six-month options, starting in Q1 2026. According to the Norwegian firm, its total firm contract backlog is now $743 million, and $599 million in options.

Sea1 Atlas is a 2013-built PSV of STX PSV 4700 design. It has 1,000 square meters of usable cargo deck area and can accommodate 34 persons.

This follows last month’s announcement that the Norwegian player added a new anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel to its operated fleet, bringing its AHTS fleet to 12 vessels.

