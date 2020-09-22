SeaBird wins Gulf of Mexico OBN source contract

September 22, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Oslo-listed seismic player SeaBird Exploration has received a letter of award for an OBN source contract in the Gulf of Mexico.

The contract will start in Q4 2020 with an expected duration of about three months.

In addition, Seabird secured an OBN source contract in the North Sea end-June this year.

The company noted that it was a short duration contract where it utilised its 3D/2D long offset/source vessel Eagle Explorer.

Magseis Fairfield also yesterday announced a deepwater 4D baseline ocean bottom node (OBN) survey in the US Gulf of Mexico for a repeat customer.

According to the Oslo-listed company, the survey should start in December 2020.

Furthermore, the project has a duration of approximately 80 days