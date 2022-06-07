SeaBird wins contract amid ‘improving OBN source market’

June 7, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Cyprus-headquartered seismic firm SeaBird Exploration has won a contract to deliver ocean bottom node (OBN) source services in the Western hemisphere.

The contract execution is planned to commence in the second half of August.

The duration of the contract is expected to be around 14 months including mobilization and demobilization.

According to Seabird Exploration, the day rate is reflective of an improving OBN source market.

The company did not reveal any other information about the contract or workscope.

To remind, in mid-November 2021, SeaBird Exploration received a letter of intent (LoI) for the extension of a 2D survey in the Asia Pacific region.

The company then said that had seen other opportunities in the region after the contract is completed.

