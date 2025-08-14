Seacontractors adding two ex-DOF vessels to its fleet

Skandi Tender vessel at sea
August 14, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

The Netherlands-headquartered maritime service provider Seacontractors has acquired two vessels formerly owned by Norwegian vessel owner DOF Group.

Skandi Tender; Source: DOF

Currently known as Skandi Tender and Skandi Trader, the two anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels will be renamed Sea Banckert and Sea Evertsen and reflagged under the Dutch flag once delivered. This is expected to take place in September 2025.

“We are proud to welcome Sea Banckert and Sea Evertsen into our fleet,” said Xander Schanssema, owner of Seacontractors. “These vessels are a strategic addition that fit our ambition to handle larger and more complex projects with the flexibility and reliability Seacontractors is known for.”

The 2009-built Skandi Tender and the 2008-built Skandi Trader are of Vik Sandvik 472 AHTS design and can accommodate 30 people. They are designed for field installation operations across a wide range of water depths and conditions. The sale of the vessel duo was announced in July.

With bollard pull capacities of up to 175 tons, the vessels are envisaged to enhance the new owner’s capabilities across deep-sea anchor handling, terminal towage, deep-sea and coastal towage, and engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) project assistance.

The Dutch player sees the investment as further strengthening its fleet, noting that it forms part of its growth strategy to focus on larger tonnage, ranging from 70 to 200 ton bollard pull vessels.

