Searcher, PESA team up for geoscience database

October 25, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Searcher Seismic has entered into a strategic partnership with the Petroleum Exploration Society of Australia (PESA) to incorporate, store and present its entire technical data library on GeoClerk’s geo-imagery search platform.

Users of GeoClerk, also members of PESA, will be able to access PESA’s technical library consisting of over 4,200 articles derived from industry publications, conferences, events and symposiums, dating as far back as 1977.

According to Searcher, the addition of PESA’s technical library to the GeoClerk platform completes the back-catalogue of Australian geoscience and industry associations data provided by GeoClerk to support effective and efficient research into the subsurface.

“GeoClerk is very pleased to welcome PESA onto our platform. The inclusion of PESA’s content, particularly the WABS archive will provide PESA members with a level of access and functionality previously unavailable to active members”, said Alan Hopping, VP for Searcher.

“GeoClerk has seen rapid growth in 2021 with the inclusion of mining and petroleum databases provided by governments as well as institutional databases. Coinciding with the partnership with PESA, GeoClerk hit a major milestone with over 18 million images now searchable on the advanced geo-imagery search engine”.

To remind, last year Searcher launched GeoClerk, an advanced geo-imagery search engine that utilizes machine learning to extract imagery and surrounding data from all types of documents and classify them into intuitive and geologically relevant categories.