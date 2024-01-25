Seaside LNG completes inaugural bunkering of Carnival Jubilee

January 25, 2024, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

U.S.-based LNG production and maritime transportation logistics provider Seaside LNG has carried out its first LNG delivery to the Carnival Jubilee, an LNG-propelled cruise ship stationed in Galveston, Texas.

Image credit: Seaside LNG

Carnival Jubilee, owned by Carnival Corporation & plc, was built by German shipbuilder Meyer Werft and delivered in December 2023.

The operation, completed on December 30, marked the first in port ship-to-ship LNG bunkering delivery not only in Galveston but also along the entire U.S. Gulf Coast, according to Seaside LNG.

Seaside’s barge, the Clean Jacksonville, was moved from Jacksonville, Florida to operate out of Galveston and serve the Texas Gulf Coast. The Clean Jacksonville has completed more than 350 bunkering operations to date.

SeasideLNG entered into a deal with Carnival Corporation & plc back in November 2023.

The deal followed a bunkering contract Carnival made with U.S. LNG producer and provider Stabilis Solutions for the Carnival Jubilee.

In related news, the Clean Everglades, the newest member of the Seaside LNG fleet, made its first delivery last week. The delivery was made to Isla Bella at the TOTE Maritime’s terminal near Jacksonville, Florida. The operation was a regularly scheduled delivery per TOTE’s long-term service contract with Seaside’s maritime transportation company, Polaris New Energy.

Seaside took delivery of the Clean Everglades, an articulated tug barge that holds 5,500 cubic meters of LNG, in October 2023. In addition, TOTE Services acts as Seaside’s operating partner for both the Clean Jacksonville and Clean Everglades.

“The Seaside LNG team is excited to start 2024 off strong with these two deliveries. We appreciate the trust our customers put in us to arrange these important fueling operations. We also recognize TOTE Services for their contributions as a reliable operating partner,” noted Tim Casey, CEO of Seaside LNG.

“As the demand for LNG as a cleaner maritime fuel continues to grow, our team and barge fleet are ready to deliver.”