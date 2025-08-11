Seatrium refreshes PXGEO 2 ahead of work in Malaysia

PXGEO 2 refreshed ahead of work in Malaysia
Vessels
August 11, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

A 2013-built seismic vessel operated by marine geophysical service provider PXGEO has undergone a maintenance stop to get refreshed and ready for upcoming projects.

Source: PXGEO

PXGEO reported some four days ago that the PXGEO 2 vessel had just completed a month-long maintenance stop at Seatrium Shipyard in Singapore, following four years of nonstop global operations.

The refit included a full hull repaint, as well as major engine, gearbox, and system overhauls.

With the completion of the works, PXGEO 2 is ready for upcoming projects in Malaysia.

The vessel, of Rolls-Royce Seismic Vessel Design UT 830 CD, features 12 x 8 km Sercel Sentinel Solid streamers.

In terms of other company-related news worth mentioning, PXGEO reported in April that it had appointed a new chief executive officer (CEO) and executive chairman, who had previously held the chief operating officer (COO) position at Oceaneering International.

The strategic leadership transition is said to mark the beginning of a new chapter for the four-year-old company, preparing it for the next phase of growth.

