PXGEO about to start its first-ever offshore seismic acquisition in Malaysia

August 25, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Marine geophysical service provider PXGEO has won its first contract in Malaysia, as part of which it will deliver offshore seismic data acquisition services using its seismic vessel PXGEO 2.

The two-year agreement with a new client includes a minimum commitment of 365 days of acquisition activity over the contract term, with PXGEO 2 to mobilize this month.

The 2013-built seismic vessel previously underwent a maintenance stop to get refreshed and ready for the project in Malaysia.

According to PXGEO, the campaign will play a key role in supporting Malaysia’s drive to unlock new hydrocarbon resources and accelerate upstream exploration, aligning with the Malaysia Petroleum Management (MPM) aspiration.

Around 50 multi-disciplined personnel will support the scope, delivering multiple surveys using 2D and 3D towed streamer technology, with the flexibility to incorporate ocean bottom node (OBN) solutions if required.

“Winning work in a new geography with a new client is an exciting development for our business. We’re proud to play a role in Malaysia’s latest exploration campaign, where reliable high-quality seismic data is essential for guiding drilling and development decisions,” said Charles ‘Chuck’ Davison Jnr, CEO and Executive Chairman of PXGEO.

“This operator’s continued investment in international expertise reflects its commitment to driving upstream efficiency and unlocking new resource potential.”

