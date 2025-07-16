Back to overview
Home Green Marine Seatrium secures $400 million sustainability-linked credit facility

Seatrium secures $400 million sustainability-linked credit facility

Business & Finance
July 16, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Singapore-headquartered offshore, maritime, and energy solutions provider Seatrium has secured a $400 million sustainability-linked revolving credit facility with United Overseas Bank (UOB).

Illustration; Archive. Courtesy of Seatrium

Seatrium stated that the credit facility, secured through its wholly owned subsidiary Seatrium Financial Services (SFS), aligns with the sustainable finance framework and includes revolving credit features that will enhance the company’s liquidity and financial flexibility.

In addition, the $400 million credit facility is expected to “significantly contribute” to Seatrium’s ESG targets and strengthen its commitment to sustainable development in the offshore, marine, and energy sectors.

Stephen Lu, Seatrium’s Chief Financial Officer, said: “Our continued partnership with UOB marks an important milestone in advancing our financial agility and deepening our commitment to environmental stewardship. By linking our financing framework to clearly defined sustainability targets, we are not only reinforcing accountability but also embedding climate-conscious principles into our capital strategy. This alignment will actively support our decarbonisation goals and longterm value creation.”

Having secured over S$3 billion in sustainability-linked loans and green financing since 2023, Seatrium reiterated its intentions to realize Sustainability Vision 2030, focused on “empowering clients to minimize their carbon footprints through energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable vessels and offshore platforms”.

To remind, Seatrium emerged in 2023 following the completion of the combination of the businesses of Sembcorp Marine and Keppel Offshore & Marine.

The group’s key business segments include oil & gas newbuilds and conversions, offshore renewables, repairs and upgrades, and new energies, with an increasing emphasis on advancing the global energy transition and maritime decarbonization.

READ MORE

𝐃𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞?

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS
Related news

List of highlighted news articles