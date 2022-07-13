Seaway 7 opts for CRP Subsea cable protection for Changfang & Xidao offshore wind farm

July 13, 2022, by Adrijana Buljan

Seaway 7 has contracted CRP Subsea to provide 140 NjordGuard cable protection systems and bellmouths for the Changfang and Xidao (CFXD) offshore wind farms in Taiwan.

These will protect the inter-array and export power cables for 62 wind turbines and horizontal directional drilling (HDD) conduit cables from fatigue damage due to the significant wave and current forces in the region, according to CRP Subsea.

The company will start project engineering works immediately, with project commissioning split into two phases scheduled for completion in 2022 and 2023.

Production of the 140 NjordGuard systems and bellmouths will take place in CRP Subsea’s manufacturing facility in the North West of England.

The 589 MW Changfang and Xidao wind farm will comprise 62 Vestas 9.5 MW wind turbines, the first of which was just installed some 15 kilometres off the coast of Changhua County.

The offshore wind project – owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), which holds the majority stake, and by two local life insurance companies, Taiwan Life Insurance, and TransGlobe Life Insurance –scheduled to be commissioned in early 2024.

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: