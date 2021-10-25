Sercel unveils wildlife-friendly acoustic marine source

October 25, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Sercel, CGG’s seismic equipment business, has launched a purpose-built acoustic source designed to help protect marine wildlife from high-frequency emissions while conducting seismic acquisitions.

According to Sercel, Bluepulse is compatible with all existing peripherals making it an easy choice for surveys requiring limited high-frequency source emissions.

Through intelligent engineering and design, existing G-Source and G-Source II units can be upgraded with Bluepulse technology, saving customers up to 40% on the cost of fleet conversions, the company added.

The new units offer available range options in three different casings, twenty-two different volumes and with 100Hz and 200Hz frequency limits to comply with regulatory environmental standards and restrictions.

Sercel explains that the source array can therefore be configured and customized to meet exacting survey requirements.

Emmanuelle Dubu, Sercel CEO, said: “Bluepulse is a perfect example of our continued commitment to providing high-quality data combined with the highest level of environmental responsibility. The ability to upgrade existing units and the wide variety of options also offers the highest flexibility for marine surveys all over the world.”