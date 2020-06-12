SES makes buoyancy modules delivery

Subsea Energy Solutions (SES) has completed the delivery of distributed buoyancy modules for an undisclosed client in Europe.

The UK firm said it produced a new design which delivers significant lifetime cost and environmental performance.

Each of the clamps accommodated two separate hoses, so SES designed a rectangular interchangeable profile.

Specifically, this means that the user can alter the buoyancy internals to suit different size hoses, without the need to purchase a complete new tool to accommodate similar sized applications in the future.

This saves significant lifetime cost and also reduces the potential waste of redundant units, SES said.

The complete system design, make and delivery took place within 12 weeks.

SES delivered it in advance of mobilisation date despite international logistics delays caused by Covid 19.

To remind, SES recently joined forces with WFS Technologies on cable protection systems for the offshore energy industry.

The collaboration will see WFS utilise its smart wireless Seatooth technologies, which provide real-time insight in extreme environments, with SES’s offshore cable and subsea umbilical, riser and flowline protection systems.

The firms aim to help further reduce costs and increase efficiencies while also cutting carbon footprint.

They also anticipate increasing their market share in new areas across oil & gas, offshore wind and marine energy.

