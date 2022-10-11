Seven Arctic en route to giant Black Sea gas project

October 11, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Subsea 7’s Seven Arctic is on its way to the Black Sea to begin work on the Sakarya gas field development, described as one of the largest energy projects ever built in Türkiye.

Seven Arctic is in charge of installing subsea oil and gas hardware, such as manifold structures, piles, production flexibles, and 140 kilometers of umbilical, at the project in the following three months.

Subsea 7 recently contracted Bakker Sliedrecht to equip the heavy construction / flex-lay vessel with a new energy-saving system.

Subsea7’s Seven Arctic makes her debut passage through the Bosporus Strait, Türkiye, as she heads to the Black Sea to commence one of the important phases in the Sakarya Gas Field Development Project. #MakePossible #Sakarya #Performance pic.twitter.com/Gw1ZK938JH — Subsea7 (@Subsea7Official) October 11, 2022

To remind, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced in August 2020 that significant gas resources had been found in the Tuna-1 well in the Sakarya field.

The scale of the reserves is said to have the capacity to help Türkiye cut its dependence on energy imports if the gas can be commercially extracted and potentially meet the country’s energy needs for 20 years.

Turkish national oil and gas company TPAO revealed in mid-June that the pipelaying for the gas field development had started.

Saipem’s vessel Castoro 10 was in charge of laying and installing the pipes that will carry the natural gas in the shallow water area.

Related Article video Posted: 3 months ago Premium Historic moment for Türkiye as first pipes for giant gas project go into the sea Posted: 3 months ago



Subsea 7 is responsible for the delivery of subsea pipelines and associated equipment to connect the subsea wells in approximately 2,000-meter water depth to the early production facility (EPF) under a contract won in October last year in a consortium with Schlumberger.

The Sakarya project is expected to achieve first gas in the first quarter of 2023.