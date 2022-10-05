Subsea 7 vessel to be future-ready with energy-saving system

October 5, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Subsea services provider Subsea 7 has contracted electrical integrator specialist Bakker Sliedrecht to equip its heavy construction / flex-lay vessel Seven Arctic with a new energy-saving system.

The order for an energy storage system from Bakker Sliedrecht is a double first, according to the company.

It is the first order for such a system on this scale for the Sliedrecht-based independent system integrator. Also, Subsea 7’s Seven Arctic is believed to be the first heavy construction / flex-lay vessel in the world to be equipped with such an energy-saving system.

Courtesy of Subsea 7

The new energy-saving and storage system will hybridise the vessel which currently has a total installed power of 27 MW and DP3 classification and is suitable for worldwide operations in water depths up to 3,000 metres.

At the heart of the new energy storage system is a containerised battery room with a maximum power of 3750 kW and 1250 kWh of energy. The system also includes a connection for shore power.

Based on the vessel’s operating profile, it is estimated that 5,000 tons of CO2 emissions will be reduced.

Stuart Smith, vice president of Asset Development at Subsea 7, said: “We are very pleased to continue our relationship with Bakker on this contract which will hybridise Seven Arctic. This represents an important milestone in our sustainability programme to reduce our C02 emissions.”

Bas Oskam, director of Sales at Bakker Sliedrecht, added: “The energy storage system can work with any battery or storage type. The control system is designed with maximum autonomy in mind, allowing for integration with different existing power and vessel management systems on board. This makes the system very suitable to apply in existing vessels.“

