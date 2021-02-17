Shearwater grabs another Petrobras contract

February 17, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Seismic exploration company Shearwater said it has won a ‘substantial’ contract for deepwater ocean bottom node seismic acquisition for Petrobras’ Tupi and Iracema projects in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil.

This will be the largest OBN seismic survey in Brazil at the Tupi field.

It will also be a base survey for potential future 4D surveys at this Brazil’s first super-giant oil field.

Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater GeoServices, said:

“This award confirms Shearwater’s leadership in deepwater OBN an exciting, growing and future-oriented sub-segment of the marine seismic industry. It reflects our scale, high-end vessels and dedication to technology, and represents a substantial addition to our backlog.”

The Tupi and Iracema surveys will start in Q3 2021 and last approximately nine months. They cover a total of 2,882 square kilometres, utilising deepwater ocean bottom nodes deployed by ROV and Shearwater’s 3×3 nine-string triple source.

Shearwater will use the SW Diamond and also another additional vessel to execute the contract.

Another Shearwater win includes OBN 4D baseline survey over Petrobras’ Jubarte field in the Campos Basin in November 2020.

The 810 square kilometres survey should commence in the first half of 2021 and take place over a 3-month period.