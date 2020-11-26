Shearwater lands Petrobras OBN 4D survey

November 26, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Seismic exploration company Shearwater GeoServices has secured a contract from Petrobras for a large ocean bottom node (OBN) 4D baseline survey over the Jubarte field in the Campos Basin offshore Brazil.

The 810 square kilometres survey will commence in the first half of 2021 and take place over a 3-month period.

The survey will utilise the SW Diamond operating Shearwater’s 3×3 source equipped with three sub-arrays on each of the three sources, compared to the conventional two, allowing increased efficiency without source compromise.

While conventional sources vary their energy in one direction versus another, this project’s omni directional source will give out energy uniformly in all directions which will be key to 4D repeatability for this rich azimuth deepwater OBN acquisition, Shearwater explains.

“We welcome this contract awarded by Petrobras and look forward to supporting their continued ambitions in the Jubarte Field,” said Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater GeoServices. “This deepwater OBN award reflects our experience in operating offshore Brazil, our position in the deep water OBN segment, and our strategy of marine seismic leadership and unique in-house developed technology and solutions.”

Shearwater also last month secured a five-month contract extension for phase II of CGG’s Brazil Nebula multi-client survey.

Phase II covers approximately 10,000 square kilometres on the northern side of the survey area with underlying broadband datasets that will provide input for dual-azimuth imaging.

This extension period commences in late Q4, carried out by the Oceanic Sirius seismic vessel.