Shearwater scores offshore South Africa

October 18, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian seismic exploration company Shearwater GeoServices has secured a contract to carry out a “major” 3D seismic exploration survey offshore South Africa.

The survey will be acquired by the Amazon Warrier and will cover more than 6,000 sqkm of 3D seismic data. The project is planned to last for approximately four months.

According to Shearwater, the Amazon class vessels provide a stable platform for seismic acquisition in challenging seas and are ideally suited to conditions offshore South Africa.

The Norwegian company did not disclose any more details about the client, nor the project.

Most recently, Shearwater began a 4D monitor survey for TotalEnergies at the Louro-Mostarda development areas of Block 32 offshore Angola.

The activities will include a two-month Wide Azimuth Towed Streamer (WATS) 4D monitor survey conducted by the Amazon Conqueror equipped with the Isometrix multi-component streamer system, in conjunction with the source vessels SW Tasman and SW Cook.