Shearwater targets time and cost efficiency with novel ocean bottom node

June 8, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Shearwater GeoServices has launched a new node that is said to expand the potential ocean bottom seismic market due to its time and cost efficiency.

The Pearl node is of small size and low weight which allows wider and denser spreads reducing operational time by a third compared with current deployments, Shearwater said.

According to the company, smaller size also means surface vessels and subsea vehicles can carry substantially more nodes for deployment and makes large volumes of nodes easier to ship around the world.

The wireless node is said to be flexible and can be used in deep and shallow water depths and may be applied across a range of activities from exploration and production seismic to capturing geophysical data for carbon storage and in new energy markets.

“Pearl is the lightest, smallest and smartest node ever developed. The technology combination it is packed with is an industry first, including fully wireless charging and data handling, battery life exceeding 150 days, and best in class MEMS sensors,” said Massimo Virgilio, CTO of Shearwater.

“Solving our clients’ geoscience challenges through technology and cost innovation is a strategic priority for Shearwater. We have set out to remove the constraints our clients say they experience for ocean bottom seismic projects, not in increments but in a significant leap forward.”

Pearl has a long battery life with over 150 days of continuous recording, removing the need to retrieve nodes to recharge or replace batteries during surveys, Shearwater said, adding that it also includes multiple methods of wireless communication and GNSS.

