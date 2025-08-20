Shell-FOCOL JV books Nikkiso for its LNG-to-power project in Bahamas

Back to overview
Project & Tenders
August 20, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (Nikkiso CE&IG), an affiliate of Japan’s Nikkiso, has been hired by New Providence Gas (NPG), a joint venture (JV) to be formed by Shell and a subsidiary of FOCOL Holdings, to provide a liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification and cryogenic equipment for an LNG-to-power project in Nassau, the Bahamas.

Illustration; Courtesy of Shell

Nikkiso has been selected to supply regasification systems and engineering services for the New Providence Gas project, an LNG receiving terminal enabling additional power generation at Clifton Pier to deliver lower-carbon infrastructure with LNG to feed new and retrofitted gas turbines, which previously used diesel.

As a result, the firm will manufacture and deliver an LNG packaged regasification system that includes high-pressure submerged centrifugal pumps installed in a modular pump skid, a gas-fired water bath vaporizer and associated power distribution and control systems, an insulated pipeline featuring Nikkiso CE&IG’s vacuum jacketed system, and site-critical ancillary equipment.

Adrian Ridge, President and CEO of Nikkiso CE&IG Group, commented: “Nikkiso’s LNG-to-power solution is preferred by our customers because we can engineer, manufacture, install and service critical equipment which helps provide power via natural gas in some of the world’s most remote locations.

“We’ve proven time and again that we are a reliable partner, supporting customers with quick delivery and installation for projects of any scale. This project is a good insight into how important cryogenic equipment is for companies like NPG looking to expand lower-carbon power generation.”

The company, which will also provide engineering services in support of the project, underlines that the packaged regasification system, with a capacity of 55 million standard cubic feet per day, features a modular, standardized design that will reduce system integration time and cost. This terminal will be built in phases.

