Shell, HPA to explore decarbonising ports through vessel electrification

April 11, 2023

Shell Marine and Hamburg Port Authority (HPA) have signed an MSP Memorandum of Strategic Partnership (MSP) to explore decarbonizing ports through areas such as vessel electrification and the development of charging networks.

As disclosed, the agreement was signed as part of the companies’ efforts to speed up decarbonisation. Port ecosystems are often complex, and many industry players are needed to enable the energy transition, including port authorities, port operators, terminal operators, shipowners, ship operators, and energy companies.

Hence, this MSP demonstrates our commitment to developing credible pathways towards net-zero emissions, Shell emphasized.

To remind, in December 2021, Hamburg City Council commissioned the Hamburg Port Authority to install shore power system at its terminals.

The move came in an effort to achieve the goals of the clean air plan and to set an important milestone on the way to climate neutrality in Hamburg.

In July last year, HPA commissioned the construction of the first shore-side power stations for containerships at Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) Container Terminals Burchardkai and Tollerort in the Port of Hamburg.

For this project, HPA has contracted German technology giant Siemens AG to construct the corresponding systems that will deliver green electricity from the public grid to ships in an initial test phase, starting from 2023.

