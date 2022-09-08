Shift Clean Energy, STADT partner up to electrify global shipping

September 8, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Canadian energy storage solutions provider Shift Clean Energy has joined forces with Norwegian vendor and system integrator of electric propulsion STADT to deliver sustainable propulsion and energy storage solutions to the marine industry.

Image Courtesy: Shift

As informed, the two companies aim to future-proof electric propulsion and energy storage for commercial and naval ships.

“Partnerships like these are essential for the decarbonization of the marine transport industry. We are proud to announce our new Norway-based partner STADT… this partnership will offer our customers reduced operations costs with a high focus on safety and security. It will also support the industry’s vital transition to zero-emissions,” Brent Perry, CEO at Shift, commented.

“I am confident that Shift and STADT will continue to grow together to supply sustainable solutions to the industry while helping to meet requirements from commercial and naval shipowners. We are ecstatic to have formed this partnership with Shift, as pioneers in our own fields our complementary technologies will push forward the electrification of the shipping industry,” Hallvard Slettevoll, CEO at STADT NAVAL AS, said.

Shift supplies clean energy solutions to the marine market and beyond and is responsible for some of the first electrified vessels in the market, including the first electric ferry in southern Europe in Aveiro, Portugal, and a pilot program to electrify harbor vessels at the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

STADT Lean Propulsion provides propulsion technology that can be interfaced with future and new power-sources. STADT has supplied electric propulsion and own drive technology to more than 150 vessels.

Follow Offshore Energy’s Green Marine on social media: